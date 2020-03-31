‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dayna Kathan Reacts To Max Boyens Banning Danica Dow From TomTom, Credits ‘Power Trip’

Dayna Kathan doesn't think the ban was warranted.

Dayna Kathan doesn’t think Max Boyens had a right to ban Danica Dow from TomTom during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.

During an appearance on The Daily Dish podcast last week, Kathan said that when it comes to Boyens, who she dated during Season 8, she believes he can be on a power trip at times when it comes to his general manager position at the West Hollywood restaurant, which is co-owned by their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. As she explained, it is only the owners of the venue who have the authority to ban people from TomTom, not the GM.

“I think that Max sometimes is a little bit on a power trip about his role at TomTom,” Kathan said on the show.

According to Kathan, she’s sure that if someone truly did something that was absolutely crazy, Boyens would be able to let that person know that they were no longer welcomes at the restaurant. However, when it came to his encounter with Dow on last week’s Vanderpump Rules, Kathan believes Boyens was simply upset that Dow, who he doesn’t like, said something about him that ultimately turned out to be true.

Although Kathan did acknowledge that Dow, who she works alongside at SUR Restaurant, did speak out of turn and was being drunk during her time at TomTom, she’s seen much worse behavior at the restaurant.

“I work at TomTom. I’m a bartender and I see the animals that happen past 11 p.m. People get wild there. They’ll black out and do outlandish things and a lot of those people don’t get banned,” Kathan alleged.

Because Kathan doesn’t believe that Dow was doing anything that endangered another person, she can’t get behind Boyens’ decision to not allow her to return to TomTom and said his ban was his way of making sure that Dow would no longer be around him when he was woking.

“I think he was mad that she told me truths about him and that is the reason he didn’t want her around,” she added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathan also discussed Dow’s reputation on Vanderpump Rules during her appearance on The Daily Dish podcast, saying that she does fly off the cuff at times and lives her life out loud. Kathan admitted that Dow is definitely a bit of a wild child on the show and said she felt bad that she continues to be haunted by her years-old DUI.