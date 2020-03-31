Bri Teresi Shows Off Stunning Curves In Tiny Lingerie, Relaxes With Tea & Her Cat In Latest Instagram Post

Bri Teresi showed fans how she started her morning in a sultry new Instagram post on Tuesday morning. In a series of photos on her account, the blond babe rocked an incredibly tiny, white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her curves as she posed on a bench with a cup of coffee and her white and black cat.

The photos showed Bri lounging on a brown, wooden bench in her home in Auburn, California. In the background, her yellow walls could be seen, as well as a white-trimmed window. Stunning green trees and a pond were visible out in the yard. Sunlight shined in through the window and washed over Bri’s killer body, which looked as lean as ever in her tiny outfit.

Bri’s look included a white, somewhat sheer bandeau top with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a tie in the center. The top, which cut off just below her breasts, appeared to be a bit loose around her chest, so her ample cleavage spilled out as she moved. Her flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a white, lacy, floral thong in a U shape.

The front of Bri’s thong remained low on her waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. In addition, her long, lean legs were exposed.

Bri accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also rocked a subtle makeup look, including lightly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and pink lipstick. She wore her blond hair tied up into a messy bun with what looked to be a black scrunchie. She left a few strands out to frame her face.

The first photo showed Bri leaning forward with her tea mug in her hand and her arm crossed over her chest, which caused her cleavage to fall out further. She pointed her toes in a way that elongated her endless pins as she looked out the window. In another shot, she leaned back and arched her body in a way that accentuated her figure. Finally, she bent forward again to scratch her cat’s belly.

Bri’s post garnered nearly 5,000 likes and 200 comments as fans expressed admiration for her flawless physique.

“What a way to wake up in the morning looking like literal perfection,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Those legs thoooo,” another user added.

Of course, Bri always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she posed by the the pond in some blueish-green lingerie and Daisy Dukes, which her followers loved.