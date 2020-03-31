Suzanne Somers Wants To Celebrate 75th Birthday With Nude ‘Playboy’ Shoot With Annie Leibovitz

The actress made headlines for a topless photo taken by her husband last year.

Suzanne Somers says she’d like to pose for “tasteful” nude photos for her 75th birthday next year. The former Three’s Company star is eyeing a dream photoshoot with a famed photographer in honor of her milestone birthday on October 16, 2021.

Fans know that Susanne is not shy about showing her body. The actress and entrepreneur posed for a nude birthday shoot for her 73rd birthday last year. The star shared a photo of her semi-nude self crouching amid some shrubs in Palm Springs and the pic went viral.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood (via YouTube), Suzanne was asked by Kit Hoover what the key is for doing nudes.

“You do nude really well,” Hoover told the actress.

Suzanne said the impromptu topless photo was taken by her husband as they went for a walk on a hot day. She realized the foliage on the hillside was the same color as her hair, and she asked her husband, Alan Hamel, to snap a pic as she crouched down and pulled her top down. Suzanne noted that after the photo was posted on Instagram it “Kardashianed.”

In the Access interview, Suzanne revealed she’s now up for a real photoshoot for the men’s magazine she appeared in twice in the past.

“Maybe for my 75th birthday,” Suzanne said of a nude spread. “That would be really great. I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday. OK. That’s now on record.”

Suzanne’s nude photos, should they come to fruition, could mark two big “gets” for Playboy, which is currently only running an online edition. Earlier this month, Dolly Parton, who also turns 75 in 2021, revealed she wants to pose for the cover of Playboy to mark her 75th birthday.

Suzanne’s first foray with Playboy wasn’t intentional. After old photos of her were leaked to the magazine without her consent during her Three’s Company heyday, she sued Playboy for $50,000 and donated the money to charity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 1984, five years after the unauthorized photos were printed, Suzanne willingly posed for the cover and nude spread for Playboy’s Christmas issue. The star explained that there were already “bad” nude photos of her out there and she wanted to replace them with “good” ones that showed her in the best shape of her life.

Suzanne worked with celebrity photographer Richard Fegley and demanded final approval of all of the shots that would be used in the magazine. Suzanne described the final 14 photos that appeared in Playboy as “stylish and classy” with a “Bardot quality.”