Kelly Gale Flaunts Fit Physique In A Tiny Pink Sports Bra And Form-Fitting Leggings

Kelly Gale put the results of her dedicated fitness regimen on display on her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on the social media platform to share a gorgeous new photo that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The image captured Kelly sitting outside on the metal rail of a bridge outside as the golden sun spilled over her. A gorgeous view of the mountains, puffy clouds, and bright blue sky made up the scene behind her as she stared down the camera and showed off her chiseled physique in a set of form-fitting workout gear that suited her perfectly.

Kelly stunned in a coral pink sports bra that popped against her all-over tan. The piece boasted thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Its band cut off just below her voluptuous chest to treat her audience to complete look at her flat midsection and washboard abs, which she has sculpted through an intense daily exercise routine.

On her lower half, the Swedish bombshell sported a pair of black leggings that featured a set of thick white stripes around her thighs and legs. The bottoms hugged Kelly’s lean legs in all of the right ways to define her thighs and booty. Meanwhile, the number’s thick waistband sat high up on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist.

Kelly completed her look with a pair of black socks and sneakers, and sported a black NASA beanie on top of her head. Her dark brown tresses messily spilled out from underneath the cap and over her shoulders, and she went makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the lingerie model’s latest social media appearance with likes and comments. The post has been double-tapped over 19,000 times within just two hours of going live. It has also drawn dozens of compliments in the comments section for Kelly’s stunning display.

“Simply gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kelly was “body goals.”

“Very beautiful…and a perfect, nice view,” a third admirer wrote.

“Looking fantastic,” a fourth follower remarked.

While Kelly was clad in workout gear in her latest Instagram upload, she often touts her gym-honed body in skimpy swimwear. Another recent upload from the model saw her laying across a thick tree trunk in an itty-bitty pink bikini that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be extremely popular with her fans, and, to date, has earned nearly 31,000 likes.