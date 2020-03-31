Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Cameron & Trina Reconnect, Ned Questions Brook Lynn, & Jordan Tells All

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode hint that viewers will see some intense, juicy conversations taking place throughout Port Charles. The sneak peek shared via Twitter provides great teasers regarding what’s ahead with the March 31 show and it looks like a lot of ground will be covered.

During Monday’s show, Cameron opened up to Franco while Trina talked with Ava about the kiss that rattled both teens. The two got some solid advice from Franco and Ava and now they are reconnecting at the park. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Cam will talk about his therapy session with Dr. Byrne and it looks as if Trina will be curious to know if he found it helpful.

It’s not known yet what will come next as Trina and Cameron sort through their feelings about that kiss and the trauma of the kidnapping that happened prior to that. However, General Hospital spoilers seem to signal that these two will slowly work through some of the awkwardness between them and grow closer than ever in the days ahead.

While Trina and Cameron are forming a very tight bond given their recent experiences, General Hospital spoilers suggest that the opposite is coming with Ned and Brook Lynn. The father-and-daughter pair have had their fair share of challenges over the years, but things are about to get exceptionally difficult.

"What did you give Linc to make him walk away?" #GH pic.twitter.com/xrOPO1a0Sf — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 31, 2020

Brook Lynn botched her opportunity to work for Ned at ELQ and he ended up firing her. Angry, she quickly changed course and accepted the deal that her producer Linc had recently presented. This meant giving him her shares of ELQ in exchange for his voiding her restrictive contract. As fans know, Linc was ultimately presenting this on Valentin’s behalf, but Brook Lynn doesn’t know that.

The preview for Tuesday’s episode indicates that Ned will want details regarding Brook Lynn’s escape from her contract. General Hospital spoilers share that Ned will learn that Brook Lynn found a way out of her sketchy deal with Linc and he’ll want to know what she had to give him in return. If Brook Lynn tells Ned the truth about giving up her ELQ shares, her father will surely be livid.

Even just learning that Linc is getting his hands on those shares will be problematic enough. However, Ned knows that there is a bigger play in the works here. He is aware that someone is trying to make a move on ELQ, but he doesn’t know who or how. Valentin getting his hands on both Brook Lynn and Nelle’s shares does get him one major step closer to getting control of ELQ and Ned may well find out about this soon.

Tuesday’s show also brings the next chapter with the mob war in Port Charles. Jordan struggled to accept her need to go with Sonny’s plan, and she made a mysterious phone call during Monday’s episode that seemed to give her the peace she needed on this front.

Jordan will go ahead and lay the blame for fabricating the evidence against Cyrus on Taggert and the other two team members from their undercover days. General Hospital spoilers tease that her strategy will be successful, at least initially. However, SheKnows Soaps notes that this week will bring a lot more regarding Taggert and his legacy, and Jordan may well face some blowback from this confession of hers. Things are getting more intense by the day throughout Port Charles and fans won’t want to miss what’s next.