Russian Vixen Ekaterina Zueva Sizzles In Orange Bikini For Throwback Snap From Bali

Ekaterina Zueva stunned a good percentage of her 2.4 million Instagram fans earlier this week with a recent update. The Russian fitness model posted a snapshot of herself rocking a bikini, which was a throwback from her time in Bali.

The photo showed Zueva posing next to a bamboo tree in front of a swimming pool. The model placed one hand around the tree as she took the other to her bikini top. The straps slid off her shoulder, and she appeared to be fixing it in the shot, adding extra spice.

Zueva sported a two-piece bathing suit in a bright orange shade that contrasted with her dark hair and pale skin tone. Her bikini top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders, and small triangles that showed off her cleavage.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thin straps sat high on her sides, baring her hips. This style of swimwear helped accentuate the natural curves of her body by outlining her hips and booty against her lean stomach. According to the tag Zueva added to her post, her swimsuit was from Andi Bagus. A quick look on the brand’s Instagram page revealed that she wore the Tommy Top and Bottom, which sells for $29 each.

As of the time of this writing, the photo has garnered more than 24,100 likes and upwards of 285 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to shower Zueva with compliments and emoji. As per usual, the comments were a combination of her native Russian and English, with a few other languages, like Portuguese, present as well.

“So so jealous I was planning to come but now it’s all up in the air,” one user wrote, following the message with a couple of face-palm emoji.

“Gorgeous Babe,” replied another one, including a pink double heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Lovely energy beautiful [home emoji] [hands raised emoji] great celebration,” a third user chimed in.

“Wow stunning,” another one added, topping the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

Zueva spent several months living in Bali. She recently returned to her home in Moscow amid the pandemic of COVID-19. As The Inquisitr has previously written, the model took to her Instagram page to announce that she was spending her last days on the island by searching for hidden gems to explore. In that occasion, the model sizzled in a blue bikini as she hung out by a pool drinking a tropical drink.