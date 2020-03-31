Lindsay Brewer Puts Her Petite Figure On Display In A Tan Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Lindsay Brewer took to her Instagram account this week to share another racy upload. The stunning race car driver sizzled as she showed off her petite figure in a gorgeous throwback post.

In the sexy snaps, Lindsay wore a tiny tan corset-like crop top. The shirt featured a low cut neckline and showcased her toned arms and ample cleavage. She paired the top with some high-waisted jeans that clung tightly to her hips, tiny waist, and flat tummy. Her impressive abs were also on full display in the shots.

In the first photo, the model sat in a chair as a busy restaurant setting is seen behind her. She rested one hand on her thigh and she used the other to run her fingers through her hair while beaming a huge smile into the camera. In the second shot, Lindsay posed in a similar position while toning down her smile.

The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in wavy strands that engulfed her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup in the pics.

The application consisted of thick black eyeliner, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added defined brows to draw even more attention to her eyes. The model added pink blush and a shimmering highlighter on her face to illuminate her skin, and completed the glam look with light pink lip gloss.

Many of Lindsay’s over 1.1 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photos. The post has earned more than 77,000 likes since it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave more than 900 messages for the model.

“You are gorgeous looking,” remarked one follower.

“So beautiful. And so blessed,” another wrote.

“Absolutely the most beautiful woman on earth. Stay safe!” a third social media user told the model.

“An absolutely stunning and beautiful young lady with a fabulous body,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s loyal followers have become accustomed to seeing her flaunt her flawless figure in skimpy outfits such has tiny shorts, revealing bathing suits, crop tops, tight dresses, and more. She’s often proved she’s not afraid to show some skin.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay dropped the jaws of her fans over the weekend when she posed in a racy black crop top and a pair of tight jeans that accented her round booty. To date, that photo has raked in more than 69,000 likes and over 760 comments.