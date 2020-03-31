Ana Paula Saenz Flaunts Her Derrière In Thong Bikini

Brunette bombshell Ana Paula Saenz gave her fans something to get excited about on Monday when she shared a post that saw her flaunting her derrière in a thong bikini while soaking up the sun.

The post was tagged at the Dubai Marina Waterfront. In the caption, Ana said that it was a throwback from an earlier time when she visited the country. The update consisted of two snaps that captured her standing barefoot on a yacht overlooking the ocean.

Ana rocked a chic look wearing a long coverup over her black bikini. The coverup was made from a lightweight red fabric and had short sleeves. The top of the bikini was not visible, but that did not make the photos any less sexy.

The first image showed Ana from behind as she stood with her legs slightly parted. The camera captured her as she held the coverup in her hand as it blew in the wind, showing off her boot in the process. She looked off to the side a with a serious expression on her face as the wind caught her hair.

In the second picture, Ana showed off more of her rear end as she held the coverup near her waist as it billowed in the wind. She posed with one knee bent, flaunting her perky booty as well as her toned legs. She showed more of her face as she looked over her shoulder with her lips parted.

Ana’s long hair fell straight down her back. Her makeup included shaped brows, smoky eye shadow and mascara. She wore blush on her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized the look with chunky bracelets.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 27,000 like within three hours of her sharing it.

The comments section of the post was filled dozens of heart-eye and flame emoji. Hundreds of Ana’s fans flocked to the comments section to let her know how stunning she looked.

“Very beautiful, you are a perfect girl,” one admirer told her.

“You always look so stunning,” said a second follower.

“You look very beautiful and very sexy,” wrote a third fan.

“You are so hot and beautiful,” a fourth Instagram user told her.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ana has been sharing snapshots that showed her scantily clad in a variety of outfits while she stayed at home. Earlier in March, she posted a photo that saw her in a orange bikini that left little to the imagination.