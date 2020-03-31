Rhian Sugden Rocks A Super-Sexy Cage Bra, Flaunts Incredible Assets On Instagram

British model Rhian Sugden, who is popular on Instagram for her incredible assets and provocative pics, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, the blond bombshell could be seen rocking a sexy, black cage bra which allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

Staying true to her signature style, the 33-year-old model opted for a full face of makeup. The application included an ivory foundation that rendered her skin a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush, opted for a pink lipstick, a combination of bronze and nude eyeshadows, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She strobed her face with a highlighter for an illuminating look, while finishing off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses in soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her bare shoulders. She also covered her forehead with bangs for a very youthful look.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom, which is the stunner’s hometown. For the pic, she stood at a nondescript location, lifted her chin, seductively parted her lips, and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Rhian referenced the ongoing global lockdown and stated that she got all dressed up but she cannot leave the house.

Within five hours of posting, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 9,700 likes and 190 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the hottie for her amazing looks and incredible figure but they also found the caption very relatable and shared their own experiences to make her feel better.

“Look amazing hun. Now tell us, where would you love to go virtually?” one of her fans asked.

“Holy mother of God! You look so stunning,” another one chimed in.

“Nowhere to go? How about the dining room or the lounge?” a third follower jokingly suggested.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model to visit his place.

“You are the hottest model alive. Why don’t you come over to my place?” they wrote.

While some fans used words and phrases like “stunning lady,” “amazing,” and “beautiful lingerie,” to express their admiration for the English beauty, other followers posted countless hearts, kisses, and fire emoji to let her know how much they adore her.

Rhian regularly mesmerizes her Instagram fans by posing in sexy lingerie sets from time to time. As The Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, the hottie showed off her killer curves in a purple lingerie set.