‘Playboy’ Model Kourtney Reppert Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In A Tiny Tropical Swimsuit

Kourtney Reppert looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update. In a rather naughty post, she bared her voluptuous curves in a jungle-inspired swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

The blonde took to social media on Tuesday to share a risque snap with her fans. Wearing nothing but a skimpy swimsuit and a matching cover-up, the blonde bombshell revealed her voluptuous curves.

Kourtney wore a one-piece swimming costume that sent temperatures soaring among her followers. The swimsuit allowed her to flaunt her generous cleavage with its extremely low-cut top. In addition, the swimsuit exposed Kourtney’s thick booty and thighs with its high-cut legs.

The colorful tropical fabric of the swimsuit also highlighted Kourtney’s golden tan as she lay across a red sun lounger. Kourtney supposedly wore a cover-up over the swimwear but the only body parts that it covered were her shoulders and arms.

The mother-of-one wore her long, blonde tresses in an off-center path. She allowed her locks to tumble down her shoulders in casual disarray. Kourtney wore a full face of make-up and drew attention to her eyes with lashings of black mascara and eyeliner. She swept blusher across her cheeks and completed the look with a slick of pale pink lipstick across her perfect pout. She looked incredible.

The former Playboymodel captured her fans’ attention with her quirky caption. In the photo, she held a cellphone to her ear and joked that she was calling the aliens to bring her a snack. This off-beat sense of humor resonated with Kourtney’s fans as they flocked to view the image.

Kourtney has a massive following of 1.4 million people. She frequently posts titillating photos that keep her fans coming back for more. She also engages with her fans and manages to stay relevant to them.

This particular pic has already garnered close to 10,000 likes in the few hours since she posted it. Many of her fans took to the comments section to let her know what they thought of her offering. While the majority posted a variety of emoji, some posted some words of encouragement.

The outfit was a hit with one fan commenting, “So pretty babe ???? loving all the colors.”

Another fan decided to join the silliness and joked, “Ring ring is this you bringing me snacks come over let’s quarantine together.”

As one follower pointed out, Kourtney is beautiful. He opined, “Without question, one of the prettiest women on Instagram!”