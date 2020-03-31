Ellie O’Donnell Exposes Her Cleavage In A Tight Yellow Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Ellie O’Donnell slayed in a revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram snapshot. The stunning model went full bombshell as she gave fans a peek at her flawless figure.

In the racy pic, Ellie looked gorgeous as she rocked a skintight yellow dress. The garment fastened around her neck and boasted a plunging neckline that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage. The dress also featured a cinched midsection that flaunted her tiny waist and a form-fitting, short skirt that put her curvy hips and killer legs on full display.

She accessorized the look with some small dangling earrings and a gold chain and pendant around her neck. She also sported a gold bracelet on her wrist and carried a black leather purse in her hand.

The blond bombshell posed outside of a building as she placed her hand on a nearby wall and turned her head to the side. She looked away from the camera with a sassy expression on her face.

Ellie wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included long lashes and thick, black eyeliner. She defined her eyes further with sculpted eyebrows and shiny pink eye shadow. The model complemented her sun kissed skin with a bronzed blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the application with dark pink gloss on her plump pout.

Many of Ellie’s over 1 million followers went wild for the sexy photo. The post garnered more than 32,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published to her feed. Admirers also flocked to the comments section with more than 315 remarks about the upload.

“You are simply stunning girl,” stated one follower.

“Gorgeous, yellow looks so good on you,” another said.

“So pretty! Loved the new YouTube video! Keep shining beautiful soul,” a third person told the model.

“This dress is so gorgeous omg,” a fourth social media user commented.

The model appears to have no qualms about showcasing her fit physique in her photos. She’s often seen sporting scanty ensembles such as lace lingerie, plunging tops, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie most recently stunned her fans when she let it all hang out in a daring black bikini while soaking up some sun. That snap has pulled in more than 50,000 likes and over 420 comments to date.