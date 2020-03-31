WWE’s Mandy Rose Flaunts Curves In Sexy TikTok Dance

WWE wrestler Mandy Rose jumped on the TikTok train during the coronavirus pandemic. She recently shared a sexy “Ahi Challenge” dance to her Instagram, asking her fans on the popular social media platform to follow her on the music-based platform.

Mandy shared a short clip of herself dancing to reggaeton artist Nfasis’ song “Tra Tra.” She appeared to be in her bedroom, as evidenced by the bed in the background. The WWE star wore a long sleeve, ribbed knit, heather gray one-piece outfit that buttoned up the front henley style from Fashion Nova. The garment’s low v-neck showed off Mandy’s ample cleavage. The tight onesie showed off the wrestler’s voluptuous hips, flat stomach, toned thighs, and nipped-in waist as she swayed her body hypnotically during the dance. The blonde bombshell wore her long locks atop her head in a messy bun with tendrils falling down around her face. She appeared to have minimal makeup on, but her full lips and bright white smile were on full display without any extra color.

In the caption, Mandy urged her followers to stay home to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections. She also shared her TikTok handle, encouraging people to follow her there. The wrestler’s fans appeared to enjoy the dance with over 473,000 hitting the “like” button. Nearly 2,500 Instagram users also opted to share the love by including a reply in the comment section of the post. More than a few people let the model know that her posts helped make their days a little bit happier during the social distancing many are facing around the world. Plus, the flame emoji featured in many replies, which means many people thought the whole look was pure fire.

“Your posts certainly do make the days better and brighter,” noted one fan.

“Maybe, we definitely are enjoying all of you doing so, though. Definitely makes the day a little better,” agreed a second follower.

At least one person noticed that Mandy didn’t have on makeup the way she often does in her social media posts.

“Mandy with no lipstick. You look nice,” an Instagram user noticed.

“You get it, girl!! Already a TikTok star, Mandy Rose,” declared a fourth who included a flame emoji, indicating the outfit and dance were on fire.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mandy thrilled her Instagram followers with a shot of herself in the sand. In the post, she wore an incredibly tiny olive string bikini that showed off her impressive physique.