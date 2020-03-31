Katie Bell Sizzles In Red-Hot Lingerie Selfies

Model Katie Bell is causing a stir with her new Instagram post. On Tuesday morning, Katie shared a new trio of selfies via her social media page and she wished all of her followers a blessed day. Based on the reaction to these snaps, it looks as if her pictures are helping quite a few fans achieve that very thing.

In the new trio of snaps, Katie took the photos herself while looking in a mirror. She was in a bedroom, standing next to her unmade bed. Katie is makeup-free and has her long, dark hair cascading in loose waves over her shoulders.

In these new uploads, Katie was wearing a silky robe coverup and a set of bright-red lingerie. The lingerie happened to match her iPhone case perfectly and the color certainly popped in what was otherwise a fairly subdued color scheme.

The red bra and panty set were lacy and revealing. The bra showed off plenty of Katie’s busty assets and the waistband of the panties sat quite high on her hips. The first photo showed off Katie’s flat tummy and curvy hips, along with her deep cleavage.

In the second photo, Katie stood sideways as she snapped another selfie. A hint of her cleavage could be seen in this photo along with her chiseled abs and plenty of skin. The final photo showed Katie from the front again, but it was a closer crop than was in the first photo, seemingly designed to draw one’s attention primarily to her chest and flawless midriff.

It did not take long for Katie’s 1.9 million Instagram followers to show their love for this new post. In less than an hour, the post already had about 50,000 likes.

Nearly 1,000 fans showed their love in the comment section and this lingerie look was clearly a big hit. It seems that Katie’s decision to go with a pretty natural look, ditching the makeup in this case, was a popular choice.

“Katie’s just like a rose,” praised one follower.

“You always look great, but got to say you look younger and better in these pics. Stay safe,” declared another fan of Katie’s.

“Thank you for blessing my day with this photo,” noted someone else.

“You’re very beautiful Katie,” detailed another commenter.

Katie knows just how to raise temperatures with her lingerie-bedroom shots, and this new set of photos proves it once again. It seems that the gorgeous brunette model has been sharing new photos quite frequently in recent days and she will surely do her best to top this Tuesday morning upload soon.