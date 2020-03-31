Brit Manuela Looks Smoking Hot In A Strapless Blue Bikini

Brit Manuela is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The American model took to her account on Monday to tantalize her 906,000 followers with an eye-popping new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The image was taken in La Quinta, California, and saw the 26-year-old standing outside her house in front of its ornate wooden front door. She held her hand up to her forehead to shade herself from the golden sun that spilled over her flawless figure that was clad an itty-bitty bikini from White Fox Swim that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

In the caption of her post, Brit informed her fans that the Australian-based brand was having a major sale in which shoppers could enjoy 25 percent off all swimwear purchases with the use of a special code. Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the brunette beauty, who looked absolutely incredible in her baby blue two-piece that left little to the imagination. The coordinated combo included a strapless bandeau-style top that showcased her toned arms and flashed a teasing glimpse of cleavage. It cut off just below her chest, giving her audience a complete look at her toned torso and chiseled abs as well.

Brit also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary. The minuscule garment allowed Brit to show off her sculpted thighs and curvy hips thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat low on her hips, drawing further attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

To accessorize her barely-there look, the social media sensation added a dainty pendant necklace and gold hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. Her long, dark tresses were worn down and messily gathered to one side of her shoulder. As for her glam, Brit opted for a minimal application of makeup that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, Brit’s skin-baring new social media appearance proved to be a huge hit with her fans. The steamy snap has accrued over 43,000 likes after 15 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the model’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are such goals,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Brit was “the hottest model in the world.”

“So gorgeous! Love this suit,” a third follower remarked.

“Fun fact ur the most beautiful ever,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Brit has never been shy about showing off her incredible physique in a racy ensemble. Another recent addition to her feed saw her strip down to a sheer bodysuit with floral appliques. That look proved to be popular with her fans as well and, to date, has earned the post more than 38,000 likes.