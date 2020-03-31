Doctor Shares ‘Unsettling’ Demonstration Of How COVID-19 Test Works, Urges Americans To Stay Home

'This is how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19,' she captioned the disturbing illustration.

A Texas doctor’s graphic description of just how invasive the test for COVID-19 is has garnered sympathy from Twitters users who have themselves gone through the test, HuffPost reports. The doctor hopes that the gruesome illustration will spur Americans to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s no secret that the test for COVID-19, the respiratory illness that derives from the novel coronavirus, can most charitably be described as “invasive.” A few people who have undergone the procedure have described it in gruesome detail; the process includes having a sterile cotton swab inserted through the nose and held against the back of the throat for several seconds, in order to obtain a sample that will then be tested.

Dr. Jessica Peck, of the Baylor University Louise Herrington School of Nursing in Dallas, has tweeted an illustration that shows in exacting detail just how invasive and painful the test is. Further, she notes that she hopes the horrific illustration will be enough to convince Americans to stay home in order to stem the spread of the pandemic.

This is how far back we have to put the swab to test you for #COVID19. You might want to follow medical recommendations and #StayHome. pic.twitter.com/gCMqUdpsEk — Jessica Peck, DNP APRN CPNP-PC (@DrPeckPNP) March 29, 2020

Multiple Twitter users who have been through the process shared Dr. Peck’s encouragement to stay home, describing in detail what they endured when they had the test performed on them.

NBC sportscaster Michael Jenkins, for example, had the test performed on him.

“My doctor says, ‘You’re going to HATE this.’ He was right,” he tweeted.

Author Stephanie Foo also described having undergone the procedure.

“It was incredibly unpleasant. After the doctor took it out I said ‘HOLY SH*T’ and she was like ‘…Yeah,” she tweeted.

“It really feels like scratching the brain,” wrote another user.

Other users who haven’t gone through the procedure say that it has definitely made them understand the importance of social distancing.

“I’m good. *locks door*,” wrote one user.

Multiple other users used gifs of scenes of other things being inserted into human noses, to gruesome effect, in comparison to Dr. Peck’s illustration.

Remember this scene from Mummy pic.twitter.com/5effbcfND1 — Ashwani Sharma (@Ashwani66532209) March 29, 2020

Other users say they’ve endured worse.

“I’ve had two babies… I can handle a swab up my nose,” one user wrote.

Others questioned the necessity of the test at all, suggesting that Bill and Melinda Gates’ Gates Foundation has determined that it’s not actually necessary to insert the swab that far back.

Other users took Dr. Peck to task for scaring people who may to be tested out of getting the test.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vice President Mike Pence, among other politicians, has been tested for COVID-19 using the method Dr. Peck tweeted. He described it as “kind of invasive” and not comfortable.