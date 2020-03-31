Sarah Houchens Displays Her Booty In A Pair Of Skintight Green Leggings On Instagram

Sarah Houchens gave fans a look at her curves in a skintight outfit for her latest Instagram update. The fitness model flashed her figure as she told her fans that life can still be wonderful even if it’s not perfect.

Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a white sports bra that showed off her toned arms, muscular shoulders, and flat tummy. She added a pair of high-waisted mint green leggings that clung tightly to her curves.

The bottoms flaunted her tiny waist and long lean legs. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the shots. She accessorized the look with some white polish on her fingernails, as well as white sneakers.

In the photos, the model stood outdoors with her backside towards the camera. She kept her face mostly hidden in order to put the spotlight on her booty. Green grass can be seen all around her as budding cheery blossom trees surround her.

Sarah sported a bronzed tan on her skin and appeared to go for a natural makeup look in the photos. The application included thick lashes and black eyeliner to accentuated her eyes. She also gave her face a soft glow with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks.

Many of the model’s 773,000-plus followers fell in love with the post and wasted no time showing their appreciation. The upload has raked in more than 21,000 likes since it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 470 messages for Sarah to read.

“I have the same leggings they look BEAUTIFUL on you omg girl you just keep shining,” one follower wrote.

“What are your waist and hip dimensions? Trying to figure out which size to buy from the launch,” remarked another fan.

“I own these leggings… but you OWN these leggings,” a third social media user told the model.

“I like the color of your leggings, they match your eyes for sureee,” a fourth person commented.

Fans know that the model isn’t shy about showing off her enviable curves, especially her booty, in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting tiny little outfits in front of the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah got the pulses of her followers racing last week when she donned a tiny white bikini top and a pair of matching crochet booty shorts while soaking up some sun on the beach. To date, that pic has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 380 comments.