Donald Trump Says He Hasn’t Heard About Lack Of Coronavirus Test Kits ‘In Weeks’ In Leaked Audio

Donald Trump spoke with rural state governors in a conference call on Monday, and the audio reveals the president claiming that he hadn’t heard about the problem of the lack of coronavirus test kits “in weeks.”

As MSNBC reports, Montana Governor Steve Bullock told Trump that his state is lacking test kits, creating a challenge in dealing with the novel coronavirus in his state. He asked the president for more assistance in obtaining the necessary equipment to address the crisis.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was also present on the phone call. He asked Bullock if they were able to identify cases and trace them in order to limit its spread.

Bullock responded that they weren’t able to do the necessary testing to track the disease in the state.

“Literally we are one day away, if we don’t get test kits from the CDC, that we wouldn’t be able to do testing in Montana,” said Bullock.

At that point, the president jumped into the conversation. Trump seemed to balk at the suggested that his state didn’t have the tools they needed.

“I haven’t heard about testing in weeks,” Trump replied. “We’ve tested more now than any nation in the world. We’ve got these great tests…. I haven’t heard about testing being a problem.”

However, the United States still doesn’t have enough kits to test those who are waiting to be tested. While testing has increased in recent days, there is still a shortage of test kits and the tools needed to administer them.

While the United States has tested many people, on a per capita basis, South Korea has tested 40 times more people than the U.S. has.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee recently said that he was shocked to hear that the president wasn’t aware of the challenge in testing Americans.

“It would be shocking to me that if anyone who has had access to any newspaper, radio, social networks or any other communication would not be knowledgeable about the need for test kits,” he said. “I can be assured that the White House knows very well about this desperate need for test kits.”

The U.S. has been attempting to ramp up its testing ability, and Trump promised that there would soon be drive-thru testing at big box stores across the nation, though that has failed to materialize at this point. So far, there are test spots at about five locations, including two in a Walmart parking lot and one at a Rite Aid in Philadelphia.