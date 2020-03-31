Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Showcases Spectacular Physique In Tiny Black Bikini

Qimmah Russo showed off her killer physique to her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, March 30, when she took to the social media app to invite her fans to work out with her via a live video.

The fitness model and trainer shared a short clip that showed her indoors as she posed for the camera. Russo flipped her hair and moved her legs, placing her hand on her hips for extra sass.

Russo wore an all-black two-piece bathing suit that showcased her chiseled body. The model had on a tiny bikini top that bared quite a bit of her cleavage. The top had spaghetti straps that tied behind her back and another that wrapped around her torso.

The California native paired her top with matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, leaving her lower stomach fully on display. The bottoms included thin straps that sat a bit higher on her sides, baring her hips while contrasting her strong lower body with her lean midsection. Russo didn’t reveal where her swimsuit was from.

Russo rocked bright orange hair, which was parted in the middle. Her tresses were straightened and styled down, cascading against her sides.

In her caption, she invited her fans to join her today at 1 p.m. PST for an outdoor workout. She told them to bring a jumprope and a dumbbell.

The post was a hit with her fans. Since going live yesterday, the video has been viewed more than 55,000 times, garnering over 20,700 likes and upwards of 230 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to ask for details about the live, while also showering her with compliments and emoji.

“If love was a person it’ll be you I swearrrrrrr,” one user raved, following the comment with a couple of exasperated faces and a black heart emoji.

“You are so amazing and such an inspiration thank you so much!!!!” replied another fan.

“I could literally watch you all day,” a third one chimed in, trailing the words with a series of pink double heart emoji.

“You are so cute,” another one added, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the reply.

Russo’s Instagram feed is made up of a combination of sexy bikini photos and fitness-related content. Earlier this week, the model posted a workout video that showed her in a doing a set of barbell squats. Russo wore rocked a lavender sports bra in the short clip that included the word “Kind” emblazoned on it. The model teamed her bra with a pair of blue shorts embellished with sparkly sequined stripes.