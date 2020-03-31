Cindy Prado Flaunts Incredible Figure In A Colorful Crocheted Bikini

Cindy Prado delighted fans by posting another bikini-clad photo while she flaunted her gorgeous figure in a colorful crocheted swimsuit. Like many fans and fellow influencers, Prado has been dreaming of happier days when she was free to travel wherever she pleased, specifically to Tulum, Mexico, while we’re in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new post, the Miami model sizzled in not just one but three new shots that had fans buzzing.

The first image in the series showed Prado posing on a set of wooden stairs with the ocean and a large palm tree at her back. She leaned one hand on the railing and the other near her side. It appeared as though she was walking down the staircase. The Cuban cutie parted her hair in the middle and fittingly, she added long and loose beachy waves throughout her mane. Looking off to the side, she gave a glimpse of her stunning application of makeup that included a light pink blush on the rounds of her cheeks. Prado lined her lips with a delicate gloss while filling in her brows with brown makeup.

She accessorized the outfit with a number of gold and beaded necklaces as well as one long necklace that fell almost down to her chest. Prado’s irresistible cleavage was very much on display in a multicolor crocheted bikini top that had blue, orange, and yellow arches. She wore a matching skirt that had the same colors in thick, horizontal stripes, exhibiting her taut tummy and trim stems.

The second snapshot in the series was similar to the first, but in that particular image, she posed on the bottom of the steps, offering a better view of her figure. In the last photo in the series, Prado showed her silly side by sticking out her tongue for the camera.

In the caption of the photo, she shared that she was “dreaming of gloomy days in Tulum,” hinting that these images were throwbacks. She credited Fashion Nova for the outfit.

Within just minutes of the post going live on her page, it earned an impressive 6,000 likes in addition to over 100 comments.

“Waooo Cindy you are the most beautiful and sexy of all Fashionova…I admire your beauty, character and stories,” one follower wrote, adding a number of purple heart emoji to the end of their nice comment.

“Wow, outstandingly beautiful and stunning,” a second admirer added along with a flame emoji.

“You are so beautiful as always Cindy gorgeous eyes amazing body sexy legs,” one more follower complimented.