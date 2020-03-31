Donald Trump Hints At $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Focused On Jobs, Says It ‘Should Be Very Big & Bold’

President Donald Trump announced earlier today his desire to push through a “long awaited” infrastructure bill. In a Facebook post, Trump emphasized his hope that new legislation would help create jobs, as growing numbers of Americans face unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump wrote.

“It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4,” he concluded.

Many took the last phrase to be an echo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s statement this past Monday on a “phase 4” coronavirus stimulus package. Pelosi herself had also brought up the idea of infrastructure investment in her remarks, suggesting a rare case of bi-partisanshipship in a divided Washington.

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Those connected to the White House had also hinted at the infrastructure investment earlier this week.

“There’s talk of a multi-trillion-dollar program, given the size of the shutdown,” said Stephen Moore, a fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation and economic consultant to the Administration (via The Wall Street Journal).

“There’s a general recognition that we need something big to get some juice into the economy,” he added.

Infrastructure development has long been one of the key goals of the Trump Administration. In fact, even before Trump became president, he had boasted about his desire to fix the crumbling systems across the country.

“The only one to fix the infrastructure of our country is me – roads, airports, bridges. I know how to build, pols only know how to talk!” he wrote in a tweet, per Politico.

In addition, the president attempted to pass an infrastructure bill with Democrats as far back as last May.

There is nothing easy about a USA Infrastructure Plan, especially when our great Country has spent an astounding 7 trillion dollars in the Middle East over the last 19 years, but I am looking hard at a bipartisan plan of 1 to 2 trillion dollars. Badly needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

At the time, negotiations had been stalled due to disagreements as to how to fund the bill. However, the threat of the coronavirus on the American economy coupled with a zero-interest rate appears to have injected a new sense of urgency and commitment in Congress, and the legislative body has managed to pass three major packages in just three weeks — a show of speed and unity that many would have believed unthinkable months ago.

The measure that has generally garnered the most attention from Americans has been the commitment to giving a majority of the population checks to provide some economic relief during the pandemic. The Inquisitr had previously reported on how much money Americans could expect from the stimulus.