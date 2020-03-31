Andy Cohen Reunites With His Toddler Son In Adorable Photo Following COVID-19 Recovery

On Monday morning Andy Cohen finally got to hug his son Ben again after nearly two weeks of separation.

Andy Cohen finally got to reunite with his toddler son Ben on Monday morning following after nearly two weeks of separation. Cohen tested positive for COVID-19, as he revealed on March 20. Thus, he was not able to be in the same room as his son for fear of infecting him. Now that he has recovered, they can finally be together again. He captured the sweet moment in an adorable Instagram photo.

In the photo, Cohen sits on the floor of Ben’s nursery with a big smile on his face as he stares at his son after many days apart during which time Cohen could only watch his son from a nanny cam. The television host is dressed casually in a bright blue Ralph Lauren hoodie. He appeared far healthier and more rested than he did after announcing his diagnosis. Meanwhile, little Ben appeared happy to be reunited with his father, placing one tiny hand on Cohen’s shoulder and the other on his knee while staring at him intently.

In his caption, Cohen noted that he has done a lot of reunion shows throughout the years as the creator of Real Housewives. Nevertheless, this sweet reunion with his son after a heart wrenching separation was his favorite yet.

Cohen’s Instagram followers were relieved to hear the good news of his recovery in a time in which so much news tends to be negative. In mere hours the post accumulated over 300,000 likes and many people stormed the comment section to congratulate him on his recovery and compliment the adorable photo.

“This is amazing. So glad you are better!” wrote Bachelorette heart throb Tyler Cameron.

“Ahhhh, I have been waiting to see both of you reunited!!! There’s nothing better than this kinda love,” another Instagram user commented.

One user pointed out how seeing someone recover from COVID-19 helped contribute a sense of hope.

“Andy.. We needed to see someone get better,” they wrote with a heart emoji.

Those that were parents themselves could hardly imagine how difficult it must have been for Cohen to be separated from his young son.

“Omg. I can’t imagine being away from my son for even one day! Must have been the best feeling! Glad to hear u are reunited!” one mother wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen recently spoke out about the process of his recovery from COVID-19 as well as the duration of his illness.

“It took about 10 or 11 days, I would say, to work through my system,” he explained.