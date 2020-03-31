CNN’s Chris Cuomo Has Coronavirus, Says He Will Do His Shows From His Basement

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a report from CNN. The host of “Cuomo Prime Time” says he feels okay and states he will continue hosting his 9 p.m. ET show from his home, despite dealing with the physical effects of the viral infection.

The host posted a message to his social media accounts, explaining that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus,” Cuomo wrote in a post on Instagram. “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive, and I had fevers, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

For now, he is quarantined away from his family and the world in the basement of his home. Although he is sick, Cuomo intends to continue working for the network. The host also imparted some words of wisdom for his followers.

“We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

Cuomo‘s case marks the third person associated with CNN’s New York offices to test positive for the virus. The first known case was diagnosed in mid-March, which led to several people choosing to host the network’s shows using alternative means. Many of the network’s personalities have conducted their work from home and CNN made significant changes in how it operates in the city, including regularly cleaning office spaces where people are still working.

Cuomo was at the CNN offices in New York for the last time on Friday. On Monday, he interviewed his brother, Andrew Cuomo, who is the governor of New York. That interview took place from the anchor’s home, which means there was no chance for him to have exposed his brother to the virus. The two traded barbs in the interview, the way they’ve often done during previous interactions.

According to an NBC News report, New York’s governor addressed his brother’s diagnosis during his daily briefing on Tuesday. The governor said his brother would be fine, taking the opportunity to get in another brotherly dig.

“He’s young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks. But he will be fine,” the governor assured viewers.

The reporter’s diagnosis is just one among tens of thousands in the Big Apple, which is an epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States.