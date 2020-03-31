Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Shauna Leave Town Together

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 1 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will make a shocking decision after leaving his wife. The dressmaker has already set his sights on another woman and may even be prepared to give up everything for her, per She Knows Soaps.

Quinn Informs Ridge

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) instigated the whole drama when she uploaded the kissing video to the digital photo frame. After punching Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and telling Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he was done, Ridge stormed out of the house.

Later, Quinn told the dressmaker that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) was leaving Los Angeles. She urged Ridge to leave Brooke and go after Shauna instead. She knows that the dressmaker and her best friend shared a connection and she wants them to pursue their bond.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Shauna packs her bags to leave for Vegas and explains to Flo how she came to shoot the video of Bill and Brooke. pic.twitter.com/0XjcsSlq6q — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 30, 2020

Ridge Rushes To See Shauna

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Ridge will rush to see Shauna before she leaves. He finds her at Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) apartment. She will admit that she took the video but did not upload it to the digital photo frame. Ridge will then brief her on having seen the clip and that he walked out on his marriage.

Ridge wants to pursue a relationship with Shauna. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he wants to see if the spark between them is the real thing. But Shauna will be hesitant to pursue a relationship with Ridge.

Shauna’s No Rebound

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers video shows that Ridge will plead with Shauna that he can’t lose her. He wants a chance at proving himself to the former Vegas showgirl. But Shauna won’t be so easily convinced.

“I can’t be used for you to get over your wife,” Shauna claims. She doesn’t want to be his rebound relationship. Shauna wants to be much more than a one-time fling and won’t play second fiddle to Brooke.

Ridge’s Shocking Decision

Ridge wants to see how far his relationship with Shauna will go. Since she has made up her mind to leave Los Angeles, he feels that he has no choice but to agree to her terms.

Ridge will then make a shocking decision to follow Shauna to the desert so that they can pursue their romance. Of course, Shauna will be delighted. She has dreamed about being with Ridge for a very long time.

As for the rest of the Forresters, they will be stunned to find out that Ridge is putting everything on the line for Shauna.