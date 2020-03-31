Amanda Trivizas Sizzles In An Itty-Bitty Orange Bikini

Model Amanda Trivizas recently posted a smoking-hot photo pf herself on her Instagram page. The brunette beauty is well-known for sharing sultry snaps on social media, and in the new photo posted on March 31, she tantalized her fans while posing in a minuscule orange bikini.

In the latest snapshot, the 21-year-old stunner looked incredibly hot in an orange bikini with tiny leaf prints. The bikini top featured teeny-tiny triangle-style cups that barely contained her enormous chest. Notably, she was close to spilling out of the skimpy garment. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was seen.

She sported matching low-cut bikini bottoms, which exposed an ample amount of skin around her midsection, specifically her taut stomach and flat abs. The swimwear also boasted narrow straps that were tied on the sides of her curvy waist, as well as high leg cuts that helped elongate her lean legs.

For the snap, Amanda could be seen standing on a balcony in her skimpy swimwear, posing sideways and leaning on a small post with her right arm. She was looking at a distance, raising her left hand to her head, seemingly running her fingers through her hair. The background was blurry, though it seemed like a beautiful view of a city.

The Greek-Ecuadorian model wore a full face of makeup. The application consisted of well-defined brows, nude-toned eyeshadow, black mascara, bronzer, and pink lip gloss. She wore her long, black hair loose, hanging down her back. She kept her accessories simple and wore a dainty pair of stud earrings and a ring with her sultry attire.

Amanda wrote a short caption about how she adores “sunsets.” She did not mention anything about her outfit, but she did tag Miami-based photographer, Alvaro Moser, in the photo.

Within the first 18 hours of being live on the social media platform, the latest share gained over 36,000 likes and 500-plus comments. Many of Amanda’s online fans went to the comments section of the post and dropped compliments on her amazing body, while others told her she looked captivating. Others were left speechless, so they decided to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Some women aren’t just beautiful, they’re art. Such is the case here. Amazing!!!” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“Word’s don’t come easy every time I see you. But one thing is for sure, you are hotter than the sun,” stated another fan, adding several flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I never saw a picture of you that I didn’t like,” wrote a third Instagram follower.