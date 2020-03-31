Bulgarian Fitness Trainer Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Sculpted Body In White Leggings

Yanita Yancheva showed off her spectacular physique to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 31, when she took to the popular social media app to post a snapshot of herself in revealing sportswear.

The photo showed the Bulgarian fitness model standing outdoors in front of a glass door. Yancheva held a white flower in her right hand as she pouted her lips. The model had one leg in front of the other, in pose that outlined the natural curves of her lower body.

Yancheva rocked a workout set in solid white, which made her sun-kissed skin and light blond hair stand out. She had on a pair of skintight leggings that sat at her navel, hugging her lean midsection while leaving her chiseled upper abs on display.

The fitness model and trainer paired her yoga pants with a sporty crop top with short sleeves. The top boasted a crew neck and a super tight fit that clung to her chest, showcasing her buxom physique. Yancheva didn’t share where her outfit was from, though the logo on the leggings suggest it is from Bo and Tee.

In her caption, she asked her fans whether they believed in the “butterfly effect.”

The photo proved to be a hit with Yancheva’s fans and followers. In just a few hours, the post has attracted more than 40,000 likes and upwards of 215 comments, indicating more interactions will likely continue to come in. Instagram users used the post to reply to Yancheva’s inspirational caption, while also praising her beauty.

“Let’s hope that the changes come, because this global crisis affects us all in one way or another, I just wish that with the butterfly effect this virus will soon fly out of our lives, so that we return to what we were as better and wiser people,” one user offered, trailing the comment with a winky face and a thumbs up emoji, in addition to hashtags relating to COVID-19.

“Yes, I DO. Sometimes when you take a small step towards your goals things change unexpectedly. Do not let fear ruin your life, health, and happiness,” replied another one, topping the comment with a red heart emoji.

“U are sooo beautiful,” a third one chimed in, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

Yancheva always manages to dazzle her fans and followers, no matter what she wears. The model switches up between posts that showcase her physique, whether it is sportswear or bikinis, and fitness-related content. Most recently, she did the former, as The Inquisitr reported. Yancheva shared a video of herself rocking a black swimsuit, which put her taut abs front and center. The post was a throwback from a trip to Tulum, Mexico.