Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Incredible Cleavage & Pert Derriere While Wearing A Pastel Blue Wig

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, March 31, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.6 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo, taken in Houston, Texas, shows the 29-year-old beauty kneeling on the floor, with her back facing a sizable mirror. Her dog, laying on a bed, can be seen in the mirror’s reflection. Niece sizzled in a white tank top and a pair of gray cotton underwear. She finished off the risque ensemble with a pair of white knee-high socks. The Dallas-native kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The bombshell sported a pastel blue wig, styled in loose curls. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, black eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

For the photo, Niece lifted up her shirt, showing off her ample cleavage and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. In the reflection, fans could also get a good view of her pert derriere. The Instagram star gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation quipped that she believes the blue wig made her appear elderly.

The provocative post seems to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 45,000 likes. Many of Niece’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of fire and heart emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re absolutely fantastic beautiful wonderful and sweet,” gushed a fan.

“Seriously your hair could be any colour and you’d still look gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You have got to be the finest granny I’ve ever seen,” humorously remarked another admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“I think the blue looks great!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore black lace lingerie. That suggestive snap has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.