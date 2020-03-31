Amanda Cerny Gets Soaking Wet & Flaunts Her Curves In A Black Long T-Shirt

Social media vixen Amanda Cerny teased her millions of followers late Monday night with an enticing Instagram photo. She didn’t provide much context with this particular upload, but her fans didn’t seem to mind that one bit.

In the new photo that Cerny shared, she is standing in a body of water up to her knees. There’s a gorgeous blue sky with a few clouds, a green shoreline in the distance, and clear blue water in the background. Despite the gorgeous scenery, it seems that all eyes were on Cerny in this picture.

Cerny was soaking wet, her long, dark hair swept over her head and hanging down her back. She stood with one hand on her thigh and another behind her head, looking down and away from the camera. She appeared to be makeup-free and went without any jewelry or accessories.

All that Cerny was wearing was a black T-shirt that had a scoop neckline and was long enough to cover her down to her upper thighs. This was not Cerny’s most revealing Instagram post, not by a mile. However, the wet shirt hugged all of the influencer’s curves perfectly to showcase her fit physique.

The caption for this post was a very simple one that just contained a hashtag about this coming soon. That seems to signal that this is a photo from a project she will be sharing soon, and the sultry vibe in this one definitely leaves everybody wanting more.

While this photo likely is from a project Cerny has in development, it looks like some of the model’s followers interpreted the shot and hashtag a bit differently. Some saw it as a reference to how the good days of being able to go anywhere and hang out with others freely will be coming back, hopefully soon. A few others wondered if the hashtag was a reference to the place where the shot was taken, with a tease that she would be back there again soon.

It appears that this simple, enticing look was just what Cerny’s millions of fans needed Monday night. In just nine hours, more than 811,000 of the gorgeous brunette’s millions of followers had already liked the post. In addition, there were over 2,000 comments shared in that same timeframe. Many of the comments contained solely emoji as fans signaled their love for this sultry vibe.

“Wow so beautiful as always,” declared one fan.

“Evergreen beauty,” noted another follower.

“Officially confirmed…you are a mermaid,” someone else quipped.

“What a hottie” detailed yet another supporter who added several fire emoji to the comment.

Everybody will be anxious to gain more insight into the context of this sultry photo of Cerny’s. In the meantime, the gorgeous brunette seems dedicated to posting regularly during this time of social distancing to keep her followers entertained and they seem to be loving every second of it.