Kushner Family Firm Built Coronavirus Website That Donald Trump Promised Americans

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump revealed that Google was helping to build a website that would allow Americans to access information about coronavirus testing. While it was later revealed that the company hadn’t entered an agreement to build a nationwide website, it later said that it would begin working to meet that need.

As The Atlantic reveals, a firm connected with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner began working to build the promised website – a move that may violate government ethics laws.

Oscar Health, a health insurance company, began developing a website at the request of the government, according to a spokesperson for the company. But shortly after meeting with federal officials in Washington D.C., the website idea was abandoned.

On March 13, the day of Trump’s press conference where he promised a coronavirus website, the Department of Health and Human Services reached out to Oscar Health to request that they build a website. The website would walk users through the symptoms they were experiencing and they guide them to their nearest testing location, just as Trump had promised the Google website would do.

The website would appear to be provided by the department and be freely available to Americans. Reportedly, Oscar had already built a website, but they adjusted it to match the government’s request.

Oscar Health was c0-founded by Kushner’s younger brother Joshua, which indicates that the White House advisor may have been working with the firm to help arrange a coronavirus website. Kushner has been leading a task force separate from the one led by Vice President Mike Pence, according to reports. Jared Kushner, who was on the board of the company until January 2017, sold his shares in the company to his brother or a trust owned by his mother.

A spokesperson for the company says that Oscar Health was contracted by the government and declined to comment on whether Kushner was involved.

But an expert in anti-corruption law at George Washington University School of Law said that the situation could present a conflict of interest and may even violate the law, despite the fact that the website was never released to the public.

“It’s not typical. It’s usually not allowed,” Jessica Tillipman said of the situation.

The situation may violate two different laws.

“First, companies are generally not supposed to work for the federal government for free, though some exceptions can be made in a national emergency. ‘The concern, when you have some free services, is that it makes the government beholden to the company,’ Tillipman said,” according to the Atlantic.

It may also violate the impartiality rule that dictates that federal employees shouldn’t make decisions that could create the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Fewer than 1 million Americans have been tested for the virus. The Trump administration promised to have drive-thru testing sites opened to the public within the next few weeks, but those sites have failed to materialize.