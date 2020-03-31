Cuban Brunette Aylen Alvarez Showcases Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini For Throwback Beach Snap

Aylen Alvarez is trying to spread positivity to her Instagram 3.7 million Instagram followers amid the growing pandemic of COVID-19 by sharing throwback photos from easier times spent at the beach. On Monday, March 30, the Cuban model took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot that showcased her amazing figure, which she paired with an inspirational caption.

The photo showed Alvarez sitting in the sand near the waves. The image was taken from a distance, capturing the tropical surroundings. The model had her back to the viewer as she placed her hands on either side of her body.

The background featured the turquoise water of the ocean, which created a contrasting division with the mountains. Closer to the foreground was a rocky formation covered in bright green vegetation. The sky displayed a bright blue hue way in the back, with graying clouds drowning out most of the color. The mood of the sky perfectly captured the somber tone of her post.

Alvarez’s caption was a reminder to be grateful for the things we have before giving in to the urge to complain.

The brunette bombshell wore a two-piece bathing suit in solid black. The bikini top had thin straps that went over her shoulders. She paired with matching black bottoms with thin straps that sat high on her sides, showcasing her hourglass figure. The bikini boasted a thong bottom that put her toned booty fully on display.

Since being posted yesterday, the photo has garnered more than 23,300 likes and just shy of 200 comments. Users of the social media platform used the post to thank Alvarez for her beautiful message, while many others took to the comments section to share their admiration for her.

“Amen to that beautiful,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Yes love this [two hands up emoji] always beautiful grateful for what we have no matter how tough things are,” replied another one, topping the comment with another set of praising hands and a couple of emoji blowing heart kisses.

“This is beautiful! Love you Aylen,” a third one chimed in, following the reply with a couple of double pink heart emoji.

“Amen, Amen, Just Thank God for what he has given us,” another one added.

Whether it is pictures taken at paradisiacal locations or in her home, Alvarez seems to always stun her fans. While in self-quarantine, the model has continued to work as an influencer for the brands she represents by wearing different outfits in her stylish San Francisco apartment. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Alvarez recently rocked a mini dress boasting a leopard print in black against varying shades of brown and beige, which garnered plenty of interactions.