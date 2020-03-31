WWE News: New Title Match And Superstar Replacement Made Official For ‘WrestleMania 36’

With just a few days to go until the big event, changes are still being made to the card.

Less than one week remains until the WWE superstars gather together for WrestleMania 36, and the card is still being finalized. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought about several changes to the event, which includes new matches and even superstars taking the place of others on the card. On Monday Night Raw, a brand new title match was officially announced along with a replacement in another title match.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, WrestleMania 36 is taking place over two nights this weekend, and it will be unlike any other that has happened before. The card is still being built since so many changes had to be made, and it now includes having the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line.

It has been building up for a few weeks now, but Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will get their shot at the titles this weekend. They have been officially placed into a match against The Kabuki Warriors with the belts up for grabs.

WWE confirmed the match after it was announced on Raw, and it is almost a rematch of sorts. Asuka and Kairi Sane have held the titles since last year’s Hell in a Cell when they won the belts off of Bliss and Cross.

WWE

Another match that has been recently confirmed is Otis of Heavy Machinery getting a one-on-one contest against Dolph Ziggler. This feud has been building up for weeks, and it will also include Ziggler having Mandy Rose in his corner to taunt Otis even more.

This week’s episode of Raw also revealed another significant alteration as the participants in the Raw Tag Team Championship Match have been changed. Initially, the match had The Street Profits defending their belts against Angel Garza and Andrade, but an injury is forcing WWE to call another audible.

WWE has confirmed that Andrade is out due to an injury, and he is being replaced in the match by NXT superstar Austin Theory.

WWE

Andrade’s injury is only one of many changes that have taken place due to injuries or concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Roman Reigns is officially off the card after he pulled out of his WWE Universal Championship Match against Bill Goldberg, but that was just one of the numerous alterations that WWE has had to make.

WrestleMania 36 is certainly not going to be the usual run-of-the-mill event, but WWE plans on making it as enjoyable as possible for the fans. Adding new matches such as the Women’s Tag Team Championship goes to show everyone that they are trying to make it extraordinary, exciting, and worthwhile to watch.

The current card for the event is rather long, and that is part of the reason it will take place over two nights on April 4 and April 5. No fans will be in attendance due to social distancing orders set forth by the coronavirus, but millions will be watching at home and see a total of 16 matches.