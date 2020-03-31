Latina Hottie Eri Anton Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Leopard-Print Bikini

Eri Anton spiced things up on Instagram on Monday with a racy update that showcased her chiseled physique. The Latina fitness model took to the popular social media platform to tease her 1 million followers with a bikini photo, and her fans are loving it.

Anton struck a powerful pose while leaning against a black wall. The model tilted her head back and rose her hands above. Eri closed her eyes and parted her lips in the sensual shot. Anton propped one leg in front of the other and pressed her toned booty against the wall. A punching bag could be seen next to the model. As she indicated in the geotag, the picture was taken at Hardcore Fitness Anaheim in California.

Anton rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a leopard print in black and neon yellow against an off-white background. Her bikini top featured tiny triangles that left quite a bit of her cleavage exposed. The top had spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and back.

The brunette bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat ultra low in the front, while the straps rode up high on her hips. The swimwear showcased the contrast between her strong booty and hips and her lean midsection. According to one of the tags, her bikini was by Kristen Lonie Swimwear, an Australian designer.

Less than a day after it was published, Anton’s new photo attracted more than 21,400 likes and just shy of 700 comments, proving to be a success among her fans and followers. Instagram users raved about her physique while showering her with compliments and emojis in the comments section.

“Smokin hot baby,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a face blowing a heart kiss.

“You look so pretty,” replied another fan, following the words with a pink double heart emoji.

“So hottie [three fire emoji] amazing body babe,” a third fan chimed in, topping the message with a red heart emoji.

“No caption needed,” another one added, including a series of fire emoji at the end of the comment.

Anton’s latest update fits right in among her regular Instagram posts, as the model often showcases her fit body by sharing bikini photos with her fans. Earlier this month, Anton shared a series of pictures and videos of herself exploring Manoa Falls, a 150-foot waterfall in Honolulu. She gave her fans a lot to look at as she rocked a tiny palm tree-print bathing suit that left little to the imagination.