L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Abandons Plans To Force Gun Stores To Close During Coronavirus Pandemic

The National Rifle Association (NRA) had filed a lawsuit to stop him from enforcing gun-store closures.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced this week that he will no longer attempt to keep gun stores closed during the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, California Governor Gavin Newsom has deemed that all “non-essential” businesses in the state must close until further notice in order to enforce social distancing.

However, whether or not gun stores were are are “essential” has been a matter of dispute. Villanueva, for his part, announced last week that in L.A. County, he would be instructing his deputies to see to it that non-essential businesses, gun stores included, remained closed.

That resulted in being named in a federal lawsuit filed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), which sued him, Newsom, and other California officials on behalf of a Los Angeles-area gun retailer and other gun-owner groups.

“The circumstances posed by the Novel Coronavirus (‘COVID-19’) outbreak are noteworthy, but do not excuse unlawful government infringements upon freedom,” the lawsuit says.

On Monday, Villanueva announced that he will not try to keep gun stores in his jurisdiction closed.

Villanueva didn’t say whether or not he was spurned to abandon the effort by the lawsuit. He did say, however, that a memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, date March 28, deemed gun stores as “critical infrastructure” during the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Los Angeles Daily News.

“Although explicitly advisory in nature, nonetheless the federal memorandum is persuasive given its national scope,” Villanueva said in a statement.

Villanueva did say, however, that his deputies will be on the lookout for “unlawful health practices.”

“[We] will investigate reports of improper health practices such as poor sanitation or failure to maintain social distancing at all businesses; and forward detailed reports of unlawful health conditions to the District Attorney for their review and consideration,” he said.

Outside of L.A. County, California’s remaining 57 counties have been given permission, by Newsom, to decide for themselves whether or not to allow gun stores to remain open.

The matter of whether or not gun stores are essential businesses has become a topic of conversation in other states besides California, particularly as gun sales are surging during the coronavirus pandemic.

As NPR News reports, advocates for closing the stores argue that more guns in the hands of everyday Americans is going to make communities less safe, not more safe, during the pandemic. Advocates for keeping the stores open, however, say that the 2nd Amendment is now more important than ever, as Americans worry about their safety during these uncertain times.