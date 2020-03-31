Nene Leakes Addresses ‘RHOA’ Regrets On ‘WWHL,’ Confirms She Has None

Andy Cohen questioned Nene Leakes about her behavior on Monday night.

Nene Leakes appeared on last night’s episode of Andy Cohen‘s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Jerry O’Connell, and during the show, Leakes was asked if she had any regrets about the currently airing 12th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In one of the first questions asked of Leakes, Cohen wanted to know if the longtime cast member regretted her decision to allegedly split on her co-star, Kenya Moore. However, as Leakes quickly clarified, she never actually spit on Moore.

“I did not spit on Kenya, so no. I didn’t spit on her!” Leakes insisted, according to a clip shared on Instagram.

Leakes then said that she didn’t regret throwing food to cats in Greece because “they were hungry” and wouldn’t take back telling Cynthia Bailey that she was Moore’s “punk” because “it is what it is.”

As fans well know, a lot of drama went down between Leakes and her co-stars during their trip to Greece months ago, including a moment in which Leakes was seen suggesting to Moore that she get a new implant in her backside. However, when it comes to regrets, Leakes made it clear that she has “none.”

“[Kenya] does need to get a new booty implant,” she reasoned, noting that she also doesn’t regret telling her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star that she has non-functioning private areas.

Leakes went on to explain to Cohen that she didn’t regret going to bed instead of talking to Moore during their trip to Greece because she wasn’t ready to sit down and hash out their issues at the time. While Moore may have been looking to talk thing out with Leakes, Leakes said it was a better idea for her and Moore to wait for their chat until they were both prepared to address their drama.

As for the infamous moment in which Leakes’ nipple was exposed during a team building exercise with her co-stars, Leakes told Cohen she didn’t intentionally expose herself.

“I didn’t expose my nipple on purpose! It was a mistake,” she claimed.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Monday night episode of Watch What Happens Live was the first episode Cohen taped since recovering from the coronavirus days ago and, as fans saw during the episode, he did so from his apartment in New York City as his guests were linked into the episode via video chat.