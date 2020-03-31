Kindly Myers Stuns In Skimpy Purple Lingerie & Dark Booties While Using Plane As A Prop

Kindly Myers sizzled in purple lingerie and dark-colored booties in a sexy new update that was shared for her 1.9 million Instagram fans earlier today. The Playboy model is most well-known for strutting her stuff in vibrant and revealing bikinis, but every once in a while she likes to switch things up and sport skimpy lingerie instead. In the hot new post, the model showcased her sculpted figure in a purple lingerie set.

Myers appeared in the door frame of a jet that looked like it was about to undergo maintenance. The wheels, doors, and windows were stripped from the jet, and the blond cutie took the opportunity to use it as a prop. Leaning in the doorway, the former member of the Army National Guard posed in profile while she sizzled in a pair of purple lace panties. Her backside was barley covered, leaving her fit legs and round bottom very much on display. She also sported a matching bra that offered a small view of sideboob, and her dark booties completed the ensemble.

The Kentucky hottie wore her long, luscious locks down her back, turning her head toward the camera to reveal her beautiful application of makeup. The Virgo wore her normal dark liner on her eyes as well as a thick coat of mascara. She added a dash of blush to each of her cheeks while rocking a small amount of pink lipgloss on her half-smile. In the caption, the Maxim model referenced the “monster” and could have been talking about COVID-19, a topic which has dominated headlines for a few months now.

So far, the photo has attracted a ton of attention for the popular influencer, with over 7,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Most of her fans raved over her figure while countless others added that they love the scenery for the shot.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” one follower raved, adding a series of red and black heart emoji.

“You are so very beautiful,” another one of Myers’ admirers chimed in, adding a few flame emoji.

“The photo is wonderful and you are beautiful, Kindly we will return to our lives, the main thing is to get out of this problem of contagion, take care and I hope you’re well?” a third social media user commented.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the stunning model wore another purple lingerie set on her fit figure, that time one that was lighter in color.