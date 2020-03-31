Sommer Ray Performs Side Planks With Twists In A Minuscule Neon Green Bikini

Sommer Ray’s latest Instagram update is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The American model took to her account on Monday night to give her 24.7 million followers a dose of “fitspiration” by demonstrating how to do side planks with twists in an eye-popping new video. The 23-year-old took advantage of the beautiful weather and performed the exercise outside underneath the golden sun and cloudless blue sky.

Sommer positioned herself on her side in front of the camera in the one-minute clip. She had her toned legs stretched out in front of her with her feet together and propped herself up on one elbow. In the other hand, the fitness trainer held a dumbbell weight, which she twisted from underneath her torso into a full extension above her before returning to the starting position. She performed the move a total of eight times to complete the set before switching to the other side.

This is hardly the first time that Sommer has taken to her Instagram account to demonstrate an exercise routine for her audience, however, the latest addition to her feed also came with a sexy twist. Instead of sporting a pair of leggings or shorts to perform the workout, the model slipped into an itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The social media sensation stunned in the neon green two-piece from her own Sommer Ray Collection that did more showing than covering up. The set included a bralette-style top with thin shoulder straps and a scoop neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage well on display. It cut off just below her chest, offering her followers a good look at her flat midsection and abs as well.

On her lower half, Sommer sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The number showcased the model’s sculpted legs thanks to its high-cut design, while its thong-style exposed her peachy booty in its entirety. She positioned its thick waistband low on her hips, drawing further attention to her trim waist.

Unsurprisingly, Sommer’s bikini-clad workout proved to be a huge hit with her fans. The video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times within 16 hours of going live and has racked up over 260,000 likes. It has also drawn thousands of compliments in the comments section for both the exercise demonstration as well as the fitness guru’s jaw-dropping display.

“Love this workout,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Sommer was “perfection.”

“You deserve that body with the work you put in,” a third follower remarked.

“Such an inspiration. Omg goals,” commented a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Sommer has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the model saw her standing in the shower and showing off her flat tummy in a tiny crop-top. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 1.2 million likes.