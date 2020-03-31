‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla Feels Torn Between Justin & Steve

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 31, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot going on with many of Salem’s couples.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) thinks about her future and the men in her life. It seems that she’ll be torn about staying with her current boyfriend, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) or trying to get her former husband Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) back on track and reuniting with him.

Fans already know that Steve’s body has been taken over and brainwashed to believe that he is the late Stefano DiMera. However, a medical procedure could fix all of that and bring Steve back to Kayla, who will be put in a tough spot when it comes to her love life.

On Tuesday, Kayla and Justin will have a conversation to discuss the fate of their relationship. It seems likely that Kayla will tell Justin that she’s in love with him and how much he’s helped her over the past year. However, her heart will always belong with Steve.

Now that Kayla knows that Steve was on his way back to Salem to reunite with her when Dr. Rolf (William Utay) kidnapped him and performed the personality altering procedure on him, that changes everything. She’ll want her husband back.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) will also be fighting for her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), whom Stefano had brainwashed as well. Abby will do everything in her power to try to break the power that Stefano has over Chad.

Meanwhile, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) will cause quite a stir as she barges into Stefano’s hideout. Spoilers suggest that Anna will lose her temper and use the spiked heel of her shoe to hit Stefano/Steve in the head. However, she’ll miss and poke his eye out. The very same eye that he recently had replaced. It looks like Steve’s patch will be back along with his personality.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be overjoyed to be reunited now that Ben’s out of prison. The couple will be so happy to be together that they’ll begin to plan out their future together, which will likely include living together and possibly even getting married.

Days of Our Lives has already promised a very romantic and dramatic spring season for fans to enjoy, and it appears that Ben and Ciara will be a big part of the storyline.