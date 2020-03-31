Netflix Cancels ‘V Wars’ & ‘October Faction,’ Renews ‘Locke & Key’

Netflix has opted to cancel two out of three of its IDW Entertainment series. After renewing Locke & Key, the streaming service announced its decision not to move forward with season two of either V Wars or October Faction, according to The Hollywood Reporter. All three series are based on graphic novels and produced by IDW Entertainment.

V Wars starred Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder as Dr. Luther Swann. Swann becomes intent on finding the cure to a disease that turns his best friend into a murderous predator. It was based on IDW Publishing’s best-selling graphic novel series of the same name written by Jonathan Mayberry.

October Faction followed a married couple who lived a secret life as monster hunters as part of a secret society. The sci-fi series was also based on an IDW Publishing property and starred Tamara Taylor and J.C. McKenzie.

Neither series performed particularly well with critics, although V Wars fared much better with audiences, earning a 96 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes from its viewers while October Faction only managed a weak 49 percent, says the article.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to know how the series did in terms of viewership numbers. There have been several other Netflix Original series that performed poorly with critics but have been renewed thanks to their internal numbers. Netflix rarely shares its ratings, so it is impossible to know exactly what led the streaming service to cancel the freshmen dramas.

However, The Hollywood Reporter also shared the good news that the third IDW Entertainment show ordered to series by Netflix, Locke & Key, did manage to receive a renewal. Showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill shared their excitement about the renewal in a joint statement released on Monday.

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of ‘Locke & Key’ alongside all of our amazing collaborators. We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.”

Locke & Key, also based on a graphic novel published by IDW Publishing. Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez are credited as the series creators. Locke & Key follows three siblings that move to their ancestral home after their father passes away and discover the presence of mysterious keys with incredible powers.

Considering all three series share a similar genre of horror and science fiction, they have overlapping fandoms. Many fans have taken to social media to express their excitement about Locke & Key‘s renewal while also lobbying for another streaming service to save V Wars and October Faction.