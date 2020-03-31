‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Vows To Fight For Katie

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 1 feature Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who will make a vow to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Unless he can turn the situation around, he will lose his family and the woman he says he loves, per She Knows Soaps.

Katie’s Had Enough

Katie was devastated when the truth came out. She couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her fiance kissing her sister. After everything that she and Bill have gone through recently, she was shattered that he would put her through the same pain again.

Katie lashed out at Bill and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) because, once again, they put their carnal desires before considering their loved ones. Katie shoved Bill and told Brooke to “shut up,” after viewing the kissing video.

RT to send some love to Katie! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hAlw68VRnT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 30, 2020

Bill Pleads For Forgiveness

Bill will beg Katie to reconsider her decision, per The Inquisitr. He and Brooke are not having an affair and the kiss was a one-time thing. But, Katie has heard these excuses before. After all, this is not the first time that Brooke and Bill can’t keep their hands off each other.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Katie’s done with Bill’s two-timing ways. She has enough on her plate without having to consider a man who has been unfaithful to her in the past. She’s unwilling to put herself through that pain again and will break up with him.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill pleads for Katie’s forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/YTbJzOOalN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 31, 2020

Bill Vows To Fight For Katie

However, just because Katie’s done with the relationship, it doesn’t mean that Bill has given up. Dollar Bill refuses to let a small mistake rob him of a future with Katie. He regrets how his actions have hurt her and wants to do right by her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will vow to fight for Katie. He still wants to have a family with her and Will Spencer (Finnegan George) and hates how he let her down. Before kissing Brooke, they were planning their future together and they were quite happy.

But Katie’s had enough of Bill’s promises If he even wants a chance with her again, he will have to prove himself.

As for Bill, he also needs to be honest with himself. After kissing Brooke, he spent a lot of time daydreaming about holding the blonde in his arms again. Does he really wants a future with Katie if he keeps dreaming about Brooke?