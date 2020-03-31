‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Reveals How She’s Fighting Off Potential Weight Gain While In Quarantine

Emily Simpson dropped 15 pounds last year and is determined to keep it off.

Emily Simpson revealed a 15-pound weight loss while attending BravoCon with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars and tons of other Bravolebrities in November of last year and during a March 30 interview with Hollywood Life, the mother of three revealed that she is determined to keep the weight off as she and her family remain in quarantine at their Southern California home.

According to Simpson, who has been sharing tons of work out videos on her Instagram Stories since she and the rest of the state of California were dealt with a “shelter in place” order, she’s doing her best to stay focused on a healthy diet and exercise but has been faced with plenty of challenges along the way.

“Yesterday my plan was to eat healthy, but then my in-laws dropped off pizza, so I had pizza… But then I felt so guilty I ate pizza that I did like three sets of squats, and then shoulder presses, and push-ups and I did a whole bunch of working out,” Simpson revealed. “I try to counter balance it.”

Throughout her days in quarantine, Simpson said she’s been doing plenty of snacking but does her best to snack well. As she explained, she often eats apples and other healthy items, including turkey sandwiches. However, at the time time, she frequently finds herself eating her childrens’ leftovers, which often include Goldfish and chips.

“It’s like a combination between healthy and then the rest of my kids’ snacks is basically what it is,” she admitted.

Simpson shares three kids, including her four-year-old twin sons, Luke and Keller, and her six-year-old daughter, Annabelle, with husband Shane Simpson and is also stepmom to his two older daughters.

While Simpson admitted that her diet is far from perfect, she went on to say that she works out nearly every day and does her best to stay active, even though she and her family members don’t have a lot of options at this point in time. She also said that her diet isn’t clear but her workouts are consistent.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Simpson celebrated her 15-pound weight loss with an Instagram post several weeks ago and in the caption of her post, which included a photo of herself stretching at The Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, Simpson spoke abut her dedication, hard work, and perseverance.

Simpson also encouraged her fans and followers to get healthy “NOW.. right now!”