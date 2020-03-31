Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Shares Adorable Birthday Video For Dad Mark Consuelos As He Turns 49

The only daughter of the celebrity couple posts a sweet throwback on her daddy's big day.

Lola Consuelos shared the cutest video in honor of her dad’s 49th birthday. The teen daughter of talk show queen Kelly Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos commemorated her dad’s big day by posting a throwback video of them playing together when she was a baby.

In a video posted to Instagram, baby Lola is seen on a chair with her father sitting in front of it. The little girl wears an adorable pink striped onesie as she playfully smacks her smiling daddy’s head and plays with his hair. The happy baby girl then claps her hands and leans her head down on her dad’s face as the two laugh. The video appears to have been taken sometime in early 2002, as Lola was born in June of 2001. Proud papa Mark would have been about 31-years-old at the time.

In the caption to the video, Lola, who is now 18, wished her dad a happy birthday and she tagged the Riverdale star in the post to make sure he would see it.

In the comments to the birthday post, Mark thanked his daughter for the cute video and special birthday message.

“Lolly thank you so much!!” the Consuelos patriarch wrote. “My favorite daughter!! …I love you.”

“Glad we both still look the same,” Lola joked in the comments.

Mom Kelly Ripa also posted the bawling eyes emoji as she commented on the throwback daddy-daughter moment.

Other fans raved about the too-cute video and thanks Lola for posting the classic clip with her and her famous dad. Many fans agreed that daddy-daughter time is the best.

While Kelly Ripa is known for sharing stories about her daughter Lola on her daytime talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan, the New York University freshman appears to be close with both of her parents. In the past, Lola has shared birthday messages to both her mom and her dad. Kelly’s birthday is in October.

In 2017, Lola took to Instagram to share a photo of her dad wearing a Doors t-shirt as she wished him a happy 46th.

“Thanks for errythaaang daddy I love you happy birthday,” Lola wrote at the time.

Ahead of Lola’s adorable 49th birthday post, Kelly also posted a birthday tribute to her husband of 23 years that featured a series of sweet, previously unseen family photos. Kelly also posted a quarantine-themed message to Mark in which she wrote that there’s no one else she’d rather be locked down with.

In addition to Lola, Mark and Kelly are parents to sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17.