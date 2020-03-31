Lisa Rinna Admits Harry Hamlin Didn’t Know About Her Bathtub Video On Instagram, Talks Coronavirus Quarantine

Lisa Rinna chatted with Andy Cohen on Monday night.

Lisa Rinna appeared alongside her fellow Real Housewives franchise star, NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and actor Jerry O’Connell, during last night’s episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During the show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member addressed a recent video she shared on Instagram of herself taking a bath.

After Cohen brought up the shocking clip to the mother of two, Rinna revealed that her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, had no idea that she was sharing the video publicly and still has no clue that it was posted on her Instagram page.

“[Harry] doesn’t even know about it. No clue, Andy! No clue. That’s how he likes it!” Rinna laughed, according to a clip shared on Instagram.

After Leakes and O’Connell erupted in laughter at the idea that Hamlin is completely in the dark about the racy video his wife shared on her social media page, Cohen questioned Rinna about how she’s been holding up over the past couple of weeks. She and her family — including daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin — remain in quarantine.

“I’m trying not to watch the news too much, just a little bit because I think it’s like going down the rabbit hole and you need to be informed but, obviously, you can’t watch too much,” Rinna explained.

Rinna then revealed that she’s been tuning in to Tiger King, which she said saved her, and watching Isaac Boots’ daily online class called Torched, which airs live every day at 11 a.m. According to Rinna, she loves Boots and believes his class is saving her because she’s been drinking “too much” amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. As she explained, she’s been enjoying alcoholic beverages every single night and is concerned about the habit.

“I’m drinking every night and that’s probably my only concern. I’m drinking!” she shared.

Rinna was also drinking during Monday’s taping of Watch What Happens Live, which was the first live broadcast of the show to air following Cohen’s COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hamlin appeared on an episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan in December, where the hosts of the morning show questioned him about Rinna’s many dancing videos online. They shared a clip from her dancing on the table at Cohen’s baby shower the previous year. In response, Hamlin said he doesn’t follow his wife on social media because he was told it would not be a good idea for him to do so.