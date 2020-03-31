‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals Devastating Abuse She Reportedly Suffered As A Child

Leah Messer’s memoir, Hope, Grace, & Faith, is set to be released later this year. Recently, the reality show star opened up about some of the things that she talks about in the book including reportedly enduring abuse – both physical and sexual – as a child.

According to a report from The Sun, the Teen Mom 2 star took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to answer some questions from her fans. In recent weeks, Leah has stayed relatively quiet as she quarantines at home with her daughters during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The question and answer session was rare for Leah as she doesn’t typically do those on social media.

Speaking about her memoir, Leah explained that the “decisions” she has made throughout her life, many of which have played out on the hit MTV reality show, will “make sense” to fans after they read her book.

“They’ll understand the childhood drama and co-dependency in relationships. Everything I endured in my childhood from sexual abuse to physical abuse was probably the hardest thing.”

This is the first time Leah has spoken out about the alleged abuse she suffered as a child.

As fans of the show know, Leah’s life has been a bit of a roller coaster since appearing on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. After finding out she was pregnant with twins, she and Corey Simms married, but divorced after a year. She then moved on with another man, had another child, but that marriage also ended in divorce. Along the way, Leah struggled with addiction issues and has only recently started to open up about that chapter in her life.

During her Instagram question and answer session, she also opened up about how she plans to help others who struggle with addiction. The mom-of-three said she is working to “provide treatment facilities in West Virginia.”

“Whatever I have to do to do that, I will do. I’ve been there. I went through it. I’ve done it.”

Although she has dealt with a lot in her life, Leah is doing her best to raise her three daughters the best she can. Along with her 10-year-old twins, she is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Addie. She admits that her struggles have helped her to now be able to “thrive.”

“I’m giving my daughters the life I always wish I had,” Leah added in her question and answer session.

Leah’s memoir is set to be released on May 5. Fans can preorder a copy via Amazon.