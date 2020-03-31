‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Neil Wants To Help Alexis, But Gets Attacked By Julian Instead

Something has Julian angry and it has something to do Neil.

Alexis Davis is a recovering alcoholic, and last week on General Hospital she gave in and took her first drink in three years. On Tuesday’s episode, Neil will be offering his help when Alexis meets up with him at GH.

These two are doing their best to stay away from each other and that may be one of many reasons why she took the drink in the first place. The other reason being that Sam had just gotten through blasting her mother for not being the strong woman that she used to admire. That upset Alexis and being that she was already in a bar, and having a drink set in front of her, she fell off the wagon. Julian came to the rescue by picking her up and listening to her, but SheKnows Soaps teases that on Tuesday he will become concerned.

Alexis gave into temptation and had her first drink in three years. Who can she call to help her now?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @NancyLeeGrahn pic.twitter.com/VFPCMz6hbF — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 27, 2020

Julian is the only one who knows so far that Alexis drank and that would certainly be cause for concern. There seems to be something that happens after he drove her home. The General Hospital weekly previews reveals him attacking Neil while he is with Alexis. Julian is seen going into the room where the two are chatting and throwing Neil up against the wall. Britt is following him as well.

Also in the previews for Tuesday is Britt lying in bed saying that she lost her best friend. It stands to reason that she is talking about Brad and that she is telling that to Julian since they are together when they get to the hospital.

There seems to be a connection between Britt and Neil. They met at General Hospital last week and while Neil didn’t seem to recognize Britt at all, she mentioned that he looked very familiar but couldn’t remember where. Fans think that they may have a past together, but it seems like she would remember him if that was the case.

It’s possible that she could remember where she has seen him while she is with Julian and that sets him off to go confront Neil. There are speculations that the reason that Britt seems to be recognize Neil Byrne from somewhere is that she may have seen him and Alexis together at some point.

With Alexis at his side, Neil faces the review board today. Will he leave with his license intact?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @JoeFlanigan @NancyLeeGrahn pic.twitter.com/WnchVhQNRR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 10, 2020

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, someone may have seen Neil and Alexis when they gave into their passion the night before he was reinstated at GH. Viewers assumed that it was someone following them and spying. However, that person could have just been there at the same time. Could that person have been Britt? The timing seems to be right as she arrived in Port Charles right about the same time as Alexis and Neil’s romantic night together. That would also explain why Britt couldn’t place his face right away.

Whatever is the case, Julian will be hot under the collar this week on General Hospital and his anger is directed at Neil.