Katelyn Runck Teases Voluptuous Chest In Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress

Model Katelyn Runck has uploaded yet another sexy update to her Instagram page. On Tuesday, the beauty shared a post that saw her teasing her cleavage in a sexy mini dress.

The brunette’s dress was a burnt orange color that flattered her bronze skin tone. It featured off-the-shoulder short sleeves and an extremely low-cut neckline that exposed a good deal of her chest. It also had a small bow tied at the center of the neckline, which added a bit of femininity to the outfit. The eye-popping number also fit her body snugly, showing off her curvy figure. She sported a pair of beige wedge sandals to complete the chic look.

Katelyn’s update consisted of two photos and a video slip of her modeling the dress. She was outside on was appeared to be a deck sitting at a picnic table. A grill was visible in the corner of the deck, which was surrounded by a white fence.

The first snap captured Katelyn from a close angle, giving her fans a nice look at her ample chest. She sat on one side of her hip and leaned back on one hand as she flashed a bright smile for the camera. The pose showed off her slender waist and toned thighs as she sat with one leg over the other.

Katelyn flaunted her long legs in the second picture. She looked off to the side as crossed her legs. Still leaning on one arm, she flaunted her cleavage and bare shoulders.

The video clip was a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot. The model ran her hand through her windblown hair while she leaned back seductively. At one point, she sat up and smiled for the camera as she pulled her hair back with her hands. The camera zoomed in and focused on her pretty face and chest before zooming out. The clip then showed her from up close as she fluffed her hair before cutting off.

The post was a hit among her followers, racking up more than 11,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it on the app.

Katelyn rarely misses a day of posting to her Instagram page — something her followers might appreciate more since many of them might be staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in March, she gave her fans an eyeful when she shared a post that saw her wearing a sunny yellow bikini that left little to the imagination.