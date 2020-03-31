Nicole Thorne Smolders In Nude Lingerie With Black Flower Pattern

Nicole Thorne added another smoking-hot set of photos to her Instagram feed, rocking gorgeous nude lingerie with a black flower pattern. The Aussie model has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her figure for the camera. While most of her followers are locked up at home during this time of quarantine, she has been making her posts extra hot.

In the latest addition to her page, the brunette hottie struck a pose in a shower, though it was unclear if it was at her home. She geotagged the update in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, where she currently resides.

The first steamy image showed Thorne leaning against the shower wall, popping her derriere out and posing confidently. She put one foot in front of the other and stood in profile, letting her silky brunette tresses fall at her back.

The fitness star wowed in a bold application of makeup that brought out her cheekbones with bronzer and highlighter. She lined her blue eyes with a dark charcoal color while also including some mascara on her lashes. A subtle hint of matte lipstick drew fans to her full lips.

The Instagrammer sizzled in a two-piece set that was nude in color and outlined in black. While the first shot flaunted her bronze legs and curvy backside, the second photo was a little bit more revealing. In that particular image, she was photographed from her thighs to her chin. The hottie showed off her stellar abs as well as ample cleavage while rocking the same lingerie.

Within a few hours of the double-photo update going live, it earned Thorne plenty of praise from fans by amassing over 12,000 likes in addition to well over 170 comments. Some social media users were quick to gush over her figure while many others flooded her feed with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“Would love to be stuck in a house with you,” a second wrote with the addition of a single red heart emoji.

“Wow very Nice pic my angel,” a third follower beamed, adding a single red heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of their post.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Thorne pushed the envelope in another scandalous share that included four images. She showcased her flawless figure in a black bra and pair of matching panties, which drove her fans wild.