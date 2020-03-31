Maci Bookout Opens Up About Amber Portwood’s Arrest: ‘It Was A Shock’

Maci Bookout is opening up about Amber Portwood‘s July 2019 arrest and admitting that it was a “shock.”

Her Teen Mom OG costar was arrested for domestic battery last summer after she allegedly attacked Andrew Glennon while he held their young son.

“It was a shock for everybody, but those are the times when us girls wish we lived closer to each other so we could get in the car and head over to each other’s house,” Maci told Pop Culture.

Amber lives in Indiana and her costars are scattered across the country. However, despite their geographical separation, all the women were able to come together for Amber during that time. Maci traveled from Tennessee, Catelynn Lowell from Michigan, and Cheyenne Floyd from California. The three women were able to make it in time to be there for Amber during her court hearing last year.

“The whole situation was definitely tough,” she added.

Now, fans have the opportunity to watch things play out on the new season of Teen Mom OG, including the cast members paying a visit to Amber.

On the most recent episode which aired last week, Maci was shown speaking to her husband about Amber’s arrest and admitting that she felt “helpless.” Despite her desire to help her friend, the mom-of-three came under harsh criticism from fans of the reality television show who were upset to see Maci supporting Amber. However, Maci isn’t making herself aware of the negative comments and, according to the report, chooses not to read any of it. Apparently, this is something she has been doing for years, not just in light of Amber’s arrest.

“I never read any of it. I kind of made a pact with myself way back when right after 16 and Pregnant aired, and that was before social media was anything close to what it is today. Don’t Google yourself and don’t read the comments.”

Although she has faced criticism for supporting her friend and costar, it sounds like Maci has been able to avoid reading about it.

Like Maci, Amber has distanced herself from the negativity. Late last year, she announced she was leaving Instagram for a while to avoid the negativity. It was only recently that she returned to the social networking site, sharing a new selfie of herself with fans.

The fallout from Amber’s arrest continues to play out on the new season of Teen Mom OG along with her costars support and reactions.