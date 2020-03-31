‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts When Shannon Beador Is Unfollowed By Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge

Braunwyn Windham Burke is offering an update on Shannon Beador after her reconciliation with Kelly Dodd.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke opened up about her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Shannon Beador, during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, Everything Iconic, days ago.

After Beador took her fans and followers by surprise as she confirmed she and Kelly Dodd had reconciled following a tumultuous 14th season of the show, Windham-Burke weighed in on the reports claiming both Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, Beador’s former best friends, unfollowed her after her reunion with Dodd.

“It’s hard when you’re not a part of something to watch it. Are you sure [they] just did it?” Windham-Burke asked after the topic was brought up by Pellegrino. “I think that could have happened a while ago just for [their] own sanity and [they] wanted some distance from the show.”

Although Wyndham-Burke wasn’t so sure that Gunvalson and Judge were following Beador to begin with, they were following her during their friendship and are not following them at this point in time.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans well know, Gunvalson and Judge both feuded with Dodd throughout the 14th season of the show and while fences were somewhat mended during the reunion taping last year, Gunvalson and Dodd were never able to rekindle their friendships with Dodd and have not been in touch with her in the months since they quit the Bravo reality series.

Continuing on to Pellegrino, Windham-Burke said Beador is doing good after returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast without the rest of the “Tres Amigas,” including Gunvalson and Judge. In fact, after Windham-Burke learned that Gunvalson and Judge wouldn’t be returning to the show for Season 15, Beador told her she was doing “fine.”

According to Windham-Burke, Beador is resilient, which fans have seen over her past several years on Bravo, and currently, she’s having a great year. As the mother of seven explained, Beador is madly in love with a great guy and has a great company.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke took to her Instagram page earlier this month to wish Beador a Happy Birthday and with her post, she included several photos of the two of them together, and with the rest of the Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

“Happy Birthday [Shannon Beador], there won’t be any crazy dancing on tables (together) or [drunken] make outs this year, but damn I miss having fun with you,” Windham-Burke wrote in the caption of her post.