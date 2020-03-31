Belgian Zoo Allows Orangutans, Otters To Play With Each Other During Coronavirus Lockdown

'The otters really enjoy getting out of the water on the orangutan island to go and play with their big, furry friends,' says a zoo spokesperson.

A zoo in Belgium is allowing orangutans and otters to play with each other while the facility is shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports. Photos of the two different species enjoying each others’ company are melting hearts across the internet.

Pairi Daiza zoo in Domaine du Cambron hasn’t had a human visitor through its doors in quite some time, as it, like so many zoos, museums, and other places that normally host large crowds are closed in an attempt to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the zoo animals still require feeding, care, and things to do, and a dedicated team of handlers is doing its best to keep the animals healthy and happy.

For orangutans, however, that’s proving to be something of a challenge. The primates, who share 97 percent of their DNA with humans, need stimulation and attention, just like humans do. Specifically, says zoo spokesman Mathieu Goedefroy, they “must be entertained, occupied, challenged and kept busy mentally, emotionally and physically at all times.”

Goedefroy is referring to the zoo’s resident orangutan family: 24-year-old father Ujian, 15-year-old mother Sari, and their three-year-old son, Berani. The zoo also houses two other orangutans in another habitat: Gempa, a male, and Sinta, a female.

(FR)????Joyeux anniversaire, Berani ! Notre fameux petit orang-outan de Sumatra fête son 4ème anniversaire aujourd'hui ! pic.twitter.com/vgetoeBzf7 — Pairi Daiza (@pairidaiza) March 21, 2020

“Happy birthday, Berani! Our famous little Sumatran orangutan is celebrating its 4th anniversary today!”

In order to keep the animals busy, zookeepers made the decision to mix things up a little, my allowing a family of Asian otters, which normally live in another enclosure, to take up residence in the river that runs through the orangutans’ habitat.

Now, the two groups of animals have developed a cross-species friendship.

Dear miss Rowling, We send you some more pictures of the wonderful friendship between our orangutans and the otters they share their territory with, right here at @pairidaiza, Belgium. We'd be glad to have you meet up with them as soon as we can reopen our doors! ???? pic.twitter.com/MqATuaUl4w — Pairi Daiza (@pairidaiza) March 31, 2020

Goedefroy said that the arrangement has worked out swimmingly for both sets of animals. The otters, in particular, have come to enjoy hanging out with their “big, furry friends,” as he describes them.

“It makes life more fun and interesting for both animal species, which makes it a very successful experiment,” he said.

Besides allowing the primates to have new animal friends take up residence in their habitat, keepers are also busy playing the orangutans, giving them riddles and puzzles to keep their minds and bodies occupied.

Pairi Daiza isn’t the only zoo that’s allowing previously-separated animals to mix with each other as their homes are closed to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. At Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, as USA Today reports, keepers have been letting penguins take “field trips” around the facility. And it seems that the birds have been quite taken with the fish and marine mammals they share space with.