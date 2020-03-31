Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Flat Tummy In Tight Leggings & Crop Top

Lindsay Arnold showed off her flat tummy in tight leggings and a crop top in a new Instagram share. The Dancing with the Stars pro flaunted her assets for her 789,000 followers on the social media sharing site, asking for their help as they navigate quarantine life together.

The wife of Samuel Cusick showed off a tanned, toned body in her most recent upload. The breathtaking dancer flaunted her flat stomach and muscular arms and legs, which were displayed in a stunning exercise outfit. The garments, which were hot pink with orange undertones, clung to her body like a second skin.

The tank top skimmed the top of Lindsay’s ribcage, ending just below her breasts. Lindsay’s exercise bottoms began just below her bellybutton and bonded to her thighs, buttocks, and legs.

It appears that Lindsay has lightened her blond tresses, showing off a sassy platinum color for fans.

The image looks like it was taken in a bedroom with a stunning, sliding wood door that closes off the attached bathroom. The room’s wood floors are covered by a light-colored rug and a white comfy-looking bed appears to be the centerpiece of the room.

In the caption to the photo, Lindsay revealed that she is having a tough time getting motivated to keep up with her regular exercise routine.

The gorgeous blonde regularly gets her exercise from strenuous dance routines as part of the canceled Dancing with the Stars tour as well as regular gym workouts. Since social distancing is making those types of workouts impossible, Lindsay is trying to find other ways to stay motivated, so she is calling on her followers and fans for help.

One of the first people to answer Lindsay’s call was her longtime Dancing with the Stars pal Jenna Johnson. She quipped that since practicing social distancing, all she wants to do is exercise her mouth by eating.

Also joining the conversation was Nikki Bella. She revealed that while quarantined, which is occurring during her first pregnancy, she and pregnant twin Brie are also eating more than they would like.

Fans joined the conversation, adding their reasons why Lindsay’s idea of a group workout is a great one.

“I enjoyed the workouts in your stories will you be saving them so we can view them again?” asked one follower of the dance pro.

“My friend and I have been doing it over FaceTime while we watch the same video. It’s great accountability and we just started week 2 today!” suggested a second fan of another way to make exercise fun.

“I love the dances you and your sisters do on your YouTube channel! I use them as workouts because it is way more fun! Please keep posting so I don’t go insane,” shared a third Instagram user.