Lauren Dascalo Poses On A Motorcycle While Wearing Incredibly Tiny Black Bikini In Funny Instagram Share

Lauren Dascalo channeled her inner biker chick on Monday in two new photos she posted to Instagram. In the upload, the blond bombshell rocked an incredibly tiny black bikini as she posed on a Harley Davidson motorcycle — which apparently did not belong to her. In the second image, Lauren showed the hilarious reaction of the bike’s owner when he saw her on his vehicle.

The photos captured Lauren posing in front of a red wall covered in a giant mural, though most of the artwork did not fit in frame. The beauty straddled the black bike as the sun shone down on her from somewhere off-camera, illuminating her tan skin. According to the post’s geotag, the photos were taken in Venice, California. Lauren looked ready to soak up the sun’s rays in her swimwear, which left very little to the imagination.

Her look included an all-black bandeau top that just barely fit over her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and a fair amount of underboob popped out of the tight-fitting top as well.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, u-shaped thong. The front of the bikini bottoms sat low on the model’s waist, showing off her killer abs. The sides were pulled up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs and pert derrière were also fully exposed.

The model accessorized her swimwear with a gold necklace and tiny stud earrings. She rocked a somewhat subtle makeup look, including light contour, highlighter, brown smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a natural pink color on her full lips. She wore her long blond hair down in messy waves that were pushed to one side.

The first photo showed Lauren from the side as she straddled the bike with her back arched and booty popped in a way that showed off her figure and highlighted her thigh muscles. She parted her lips and gave the camera a sultry gaze.

The second image offered a frontal view of the blonde and the bike. She squeezed her arms against her chest, which caused her cleavage to fall out even further. Behind her, a man could be seen looking at her lower body curiously.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 15,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under a day, as fans left praise for her flawless physique.

“Bro HOW ARE YOU THIS HOT,” fellow model Jessica Bartlett asked.

“I’ve never seen anyone look this good on a Harley,” another user added.

It seems Lauren always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, she opted to pose in a navy blue lingerie set in celebration of Lounge Underwear’s birthday, a post that her followers loved.